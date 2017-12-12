MEDIA RELEASE
Hawaiʻi Island Police are still searching for a 16-year-old Hilo girl who was reported missing.
Sariah Paaluhi was last seen at her Pāpaʻikou residence on January 8, 2017.
She is described as Hawaiian, 5-foot-2, 90 pounds with brown shoulder length hair, brown eyes and a light complexion.
Police ask anyone with information on her whereabouts to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at 935-3311.
Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island wide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.
