By Hawaii 24/7 Staff

Fire/rescue crews responded to a 3 p.m. alarm Tuesday (Dec 12) to 270 Ululani Street in Hilo for an apartment fire.

Crews arrived to find a third floor apartment with its bedroom engulfed in flames. The fire sent flames into the attic of the three-story apartment building over the neighboring unit.

tenants were able to evacuate safely, firefighters had the blaze under control by 3:26 p.m. and it was declared out at 4:02 p.m. Ululani Street was closed to traffic during firefighting operations.

The Hawaii State Chapter of the American Red Cross were at the scene to aid displaced residents and set-up a shelter for them at the butler building next to Hilo’s Afook-Chinen Civic Center at 260 Kalanikoa Street off Mamao Street. The shelter opened at 9 p.m. for the tenants who had evacuated the apartment complex for their immediate emergency needs of food, shelter and clothing.

The loss in the fire is estimated to be $150,000 and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

