MEDIA RELEASE

PLEASE NOTE:

Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice.

All projects are weather permitting.

— VOLCANO ROAD/MAMALAHOA HIGHWAY (ROUTE 11) —

1) KEAAU

Lane closure on Mamalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions between Milepost Markers 6 and 9 in the vicinity of Keaau Pahoa Bypass Road on Monday, Dec. 11, through Friday, Dec. 15, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for pavement marking.

2) PAHALA

Alternating lane closure on Mamalahoa Highway (Route 11) between Mile Marker 53 and Mile Marker 57 on Monday, Dec. 11, through Friday, Dec. 15, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for pavement reconstruction.

— HAWAII BELT ROAD (ROUTE 19) —

1) HAKALAU

Alternating lane closures on Hawaii Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions at Mile Marker 16 on Monday, Dec. 11, through Friday, Dec. 15, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for bridge rehabilitation work on Umauma Bridge.

