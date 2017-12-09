MEDIA RELEASE
PLEASE NOTE:
Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice.
All projects are weather permitting.
— VOLCANO ROAD/MAMALAHOA HIGHWAY (ROUTE 11) —
1) KEAAU
Lane closure on Mamalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions between Milepost Markers 6 and 9 in the vicinity of Keaau Pahoa Bypass Road on Monday, Dec. 11, through Friday, Dec. 15, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for pavement marking.
2) PAHALA
Alternating lane closure on Mamalahoa Highway (Route 11) between Mile Marker 53 and Mile Marker 57 on Monday, Dec. 11, through Friday, Dec. 15, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for pavement reconstruction.
— HAWAII BELT ROAD (ROUTE 19) —
1) HAKALAU
Alternating lane closures on Hawaii Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions at Mile Marker 16 on Monday, Dec. 11, through Friday, Dec. 15, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for bridge rehabilitation work on Umauma Bridge.
