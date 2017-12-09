MEDIA RELEASE

HONOLULU – The Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) is bringing the convenience of tasty, good-for-you foods into homes this holiday season with the publication of the Choose Healthy Now @ Home Recipe Book, which features nearly three dozen easy-to- make recipes that meet DOH nutrition guidelines. The new recipe book is free and available online at ChooseHealthyNowHawaii.com.

“The holiday season can be one of the most challenging times to eat right and maintain a healthy weight, said DOH Nutritionist Carolyn Donohoe-Mather. “The Choose Healthy Now @ Home Recipe Book makes meal planning easy without compromising taste or satisfaction. We are bringing healthy eating into the home, so that families can enjoy cooking and eating together in good health.”

Choose Healthy Now @ Home recipes can be easily adapted to highlight seasonal flavors and offerings. For example, use cranberries instead of raisins when making the Broccoli Raisin Salad (page 11), or add pumpkin or kabocha to your Veggie Stir Fry (page 24) or Roasted Vegetables (page 19). Mix red- and green-colored fruits and herbs—like watermelon and basil or cranberries and rosemary—into Fruit-Infused Water (page 34) to serve-up a special holiday treat.

On-the-go? Healthy snacks and drinks are now available at DOH partners 7-Eleven, Aloha Island Mart, and KTA Super Stores. These retail locations across the state carry Choose Healthy Now products that follow DOH guidelines for good nutrition. Look for items labeled Choose Healthy Now when shopping at these participating stores for a quick, healthy, and satisfying snack or drink choice.

Visit ChooseHealthyNowHawaii.com for a list of participating Choose Healthy Now locations and to download the free Choose Healthy Now @ Home Recipe Book.

