Hawaiʻi Island police located Justin Alan De Silva after he turned himself in at the Kealakehe Police Station on Thursday (December 7) evening. De Silva was wanted for an outstanding warrant of arrest and in connection with several other crimes.

On October 18, 2017, a 41-year-old male and 34-year-old female reported their rental vehicle, which was parked and unattended at the Laʻaloa Beach Park, was entered without permission and property valued in excess of $16,000.00 was stolen from within.

On October 24, 2017, a 55-year-old male reported seeing a male individual standing next to the open trunk of the visitor’s rental vehicle which was parked and unattended in the 69-1900 block of Puakō Beach Drive. The victim did not know the male and after a short conversation, the unknown male fled the immediate area. The victim then discovered that a personal item was removed from within the vehicle.

On October 25, 2017, a 50-year-old male and 52-year-old female reported that while they were visiting the beach via the Mauna Kea public access area, an unknown person stole their bag which contained personal items to include credit cards. Shortly after the bag was stolen, the suspect utilized one of the stolen credit cards at a business establishment in the 61-1600 block of Akoni Pule Highway and obtained items valued at approximately $91.97.

On November 17, 2017, a 69-year-old woman reported a burglary at her Kalaoa residence located in the 73-1200 block of Lihau Street. She reported various tools and a checkbook containing several checks were stolen. The victim also reported three of the stolen checks were cashed and the suspect received $5,000.00 in cash.

Investigation revealed that 25-year-old Justin De Silva was responsible for the above mentioned crimes.

On Thursday evening, De Silva was arrested for the outstanding warrant of arrest and at 8:40 a.m. Friday (December 8), detectives charged De Silva with one count of burglary in the first degree, one count of unauthorized possession of confidential information, two counts of unauthorized entry in a motor vehicle, two counts of fraudulent use of a credit card, four counts of forgery in the second degree, three counts of theft in the fourth degree, and five counts of theft in the second degree. Total bail for these offenses has been set at $30,750. He is being held at the Kealakehe Police Station pending his initial court appearance at Kona District Court on Monday (December 11) morning.

