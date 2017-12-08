MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaiʻi island police have charged several people with drug offenses stemming from the service of separate narcotics search warrants in the Puna District.

On Wednesday (December 6), at about 2:35 p.m., officers and detectives from the Vice Section executed a search warrant at a home on Opakapaka Street in Pahoa. A search of the home revealed a crystal methamphetamine smoking pipe and other pieces of drug paraphernalia. 42-year-old Marissa Burcena and 34-year-old Paul Alisa, both of that address, were arrested at the scene.

On Thursday (December 7), just after noon, Alisa and Burcena were each charged with two counts of third degree promotion a dangerous drug and two counts of prohibited acts related to drug paraphernalia. They were taken for their initial court appearance in South Hilo District Court this afternoon (December 8). Burcena was released on bail after her initial court appearance and Alisa is being held at Hawaii Community Correctional Center in lieu of $20,500 bail.

On Thursday (December 7), at about 10:05 a.m., officers and detectives from the Vice Section executed an unrelated search warrant at a home on Anuhea Street in Volcano where they found 1.2 grams of black tar heroin, a small amount of crystal methamphetamine and several pieces of drug paraphernalia. 50-year-old Charles Deguair of Volcano was arrested at the scene.

Today (December 8,) just after 12:00 p.m., Deguair was charged with three counts of third degree promotion a dangerous drug and three counts of prohibited acts related to drug paraphernalia. He is currently being held at the Hilo cellblock in lieu of $6,075.00 bail, pending his initial court appearance in South Hilo District Court.

