Hawaiʻi Island police arrested a male and female at a home in the Hawaiian Paradise Park subdivision in Puna yesterday (December 7) morning.

Just after 7 a.m., officers and detectives assigned to the Vice Section executed a search warrant at a 10th Avenue residence in Hawaiian Paradise Park. Police recovered 36 marijuana plants, 9.6 pounds of dried processed marijuana and numerous pieces of equipment used to cultivate and process marijuana. 39-year-old Shelton Pacarro and 37-year-old Precious Dela Cruz, both of that address, were arrested at the scene. The marijuana seized in this case has a street value of just over $80,000.00.

This afternoon (December 8) at 1:30 p.m., Shelton Pacarro was charged with 1st degree promotion of a detrimental drug, second-degree commercial promotion of marijuana and two counts of prohibited acts related to drug paraphernalia. Pacarro was released after posting $7,050.00 bail and Dela Cruz was released pending additional investigation.

We thank the community for calling police with tips about illegal marijuana cultivation as well as its illicit sales.

