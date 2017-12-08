MEDIA RELEASE

This is a High Surf update for Friday morning, December 8 at 10:15 a.m.

The National Weather Service reports the High Surf Warning has been downgraded to a High Surf Advisory for the North facing shores of Kohala, Hamakua and Hilo through today. A High Surf Advisory means there is a threat to life and property from the surf.

Due to the High Surf Advisory, the following are in effect:

Department of Public Works reports Kalani‘anaole Street is now open to traffic in both directions.

Department of Parks and Recreation reports Onekahakaha Beach Park will remain closed through the weekend.

Kealoha, Wailena, Waiuli and Richardson’s Beach Parks in Keaukaha, Hilo will open after debris cleanup is completed later today.

This message will be updated and you will be informed of any conditions that may affect your safety. Thank you. Have a safe day, this is your Hawai’i County Civil Defense Agency.

