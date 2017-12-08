MEDIA RELEASE

Late Thursday afternoon (December 7), after conferring with the Hilo Prosecutors Office, the driver of the 2018 Nissan sedan involved in Wednesday’s traffic fatality, 26 year-old Dylen Benevides, was released from police custody pending further investigation. He was initially arrested for Negligent Homicide.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the crash, or witnessed any bicyclists in the area of Highway 19 on Wednesday morning (December 6) before 6 a.m., to call Officer Keith Nacis at 961-2339.

