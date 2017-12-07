High Surf Warning

The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a High Surf Warning for the north and east facing shores of Hawaii Island until 6 p.m. this evening (Dec 7).

Surf along the north facing shores of Hawaii Island are forecast to be in the 20-25 foot range.

he highest threat will coincide with the high tides, which occur at 6 PM today and 7 AM tomorrow.

Due to the High Surf Warning, the following are in effect:

Kalani’anaole Street remains closed due to the flooding between Kolea Street and ‘Oe’oe Street.

Department of Parks and Recreation reports Onekahakaha Beach Park, Kealoha Beach Park, and Richardson’s Ocean Park in Keaukaha, Hilo also remain closed.

Oceanfront residents and beachgoers along the affected shores are advised to be on the alert for high and dangerous surf.

Coastal areas can expect strong breaking waves, shore breaks and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming difficult and dangerous.

Beachgoers, swimmers and surfers should heed the advice given by ocean safety officials and be careful. Know your limits and when in doubt, don’t go out.

Boaters should expect recreational surfers and bodyboarders using harbor channels to access surfing areas.

Small Craft Advisory

A Small Craft Advisory is in effect for the Alehuihaha Channel and Hawaii Island windward and southeast waters until 6 p.m. tonight.

Seas will be in the 8-13 foot range.

A small craft advisory means that winds speeds of 25 to 33 knots and/or seas 10 feet or greater are expected to produce conditions hazardous to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

