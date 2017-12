MEDIA RELEASE

HONOLULU – In anticipation of a presidential proclamation recognizing National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017, the United States flag and the Hawai‘i state flag will be flown at half-staff at the State Capitol and upon all state offices and agencies as well as the Hawai‘i National Guard in the State of Hawai‘i, on Dec. 7, until sunset.

A White House notification says the President will sign the proclamation on Dec. 7.

