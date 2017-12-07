MEDIA RELEASE

The County of Hawai’i Fire Department is alerting the public to a telephone scam involving solicitations for donations for the Department.

“The Fire Department does not solicit money over the phone,” Chief Darren Rosario said. “In the event of such a call, residents should notify the Police Department on their non-emergency phone line.”

At least one resident this week received several calls from a male party soliciting money for the Hawai’i Fire Department. When the resident said the calls would be reported to the Fire Department, the caller hung up.

To report suspected telephone scams, please call the Hawai’i Police Department’s non-emergency number at 935-3311.

