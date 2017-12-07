MEDIA RELEASE

Keauhou Canoe Club is hosting the 20th Annual Abbott Galaher SeaMan Race for OC1 & OC2 canoes, V-1 Rudderless canoes, Surfskis and SUP (Standup Paddleboards) this coming Saturday, December 9, 2017.

Registration will open at Keauhou Canoe Club’s halau at 7:30 a.m., with the Race Meeting at 8:45 and Race Start for both courses at 9 a.m.

Originated by the late Abbott Galaher in 1997, this pre-season paddling event has been held annually to raise funds and food for the Hawaii Island Food Basket, and a reduced entry fee of $15 is offered to paddlers who contribute a 6 pack of canned food or an additional $10 for the Food Basket.

Both the 3 mile Short Course and 5 mile Long Course will run straight out to sea and back to the finish line inside Keauhou Bay.

For further information, call Jane Bockus at 808-937-7890

