MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaiʻi Island police are requesting the public’s assistance in locating Justin Alan De Silva, 25-years-old, part-Hawaiian, tan complexion, 5-feet-10, 190 pounds with brown eyes and short black hair.

He is believed to frequent the Kawaihae, Waikoloa, and Kailua-Kona areas and is known to operate a white-colored 2014 Toyota Tacoma with an extended cab bearing Hawaii License Plates ZCJ824.

He is wanted for an arrest warrant and in connection with ongoing investigations.

Police ask anyone with information on De Silva’s whereabouts to contact Detective David Matsushima via email at David.Matsushima@hawaiicounty…. or at (808)326-4646 ext. 224 or the Police Department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311 .

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email



