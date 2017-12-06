MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaiʻi Island police are seeking the public’s assistance with identifying a man wanted in connection with a burglary and stolen vehicle investigation.

On August 16, 2017, between 3:30 a.m. and 4:20 a.m., in the 75-6000 block of Aliʻi Drive, an unidentified male entered into an occupied hotel room and removed several items including two cellular telephones, a pack of cigarettes, and a set of keys for a rental vehicle. The rental vehicle, a silver-colored 2017 Nissan Rogue, was then stolen from the hotel’s parking structure.

On August 23, 2017, the stolen vehicle was located, parked and unoccupied, in the Kealakehe area of Koʻokoʻolau Street and Ohelakai Place.

Upon reviewing video surveillance footage, an unidentified male is observed making attempts to enter into a separate locked structure on the same hotel property. This same male is also observed leaving the parking structure in the stolen vehicle.

The male depicted in the video surveillance images has a dark complexion and is wearing a light colored button down short-sleeved shirt, medium to dark colored pants, medium to dark colored baseball cap, and a dark colored waist bag strapped around his waist.

Anyone who recognizes the individual or who has information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Carrie Akina via email at Carrie.Akina@hawaiicounty.gov or at (808)326-4646 ext. 277. Individuals with information may also contact the Police Department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311.

