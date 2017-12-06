MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaiʻi Island police have charged a Puna man in connection with a Puna burglary and a Hilo auto theft incident.

On April 4 of this year, a 50-year-old woman reported a burglary at her Mt. View residence in Puna. Miscellaneous household items and electronics valued in excess of $900 were taken.

On July 31, a 60-year-old Pepeʻekeo man told police that his Chevrolet pick-up truck was stolen from a business on the 1600 block of Kīlauea Avenue in Hilo.

In both incidents, the investigation resulted in Derek S. Agcalon being indicated as responsible. He was arrested yesterday (December 5), for an outstanding bench warrant by members of the department’s Special Enforcement Unit and the Puna Community Policing Unit.

At 11:40 a.m. Wednesday (December 6), detectives charged Agcalon with one count each of first-degree burglary and unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle. Bail for these offenses has been set at $35,000. He is being held at the Hawaiʻi Community Correctional Center as a result of these charges in addition to the charges related to his warrant.

Anyone who may have information about these incidents is asked to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311 or Detective Aaron Carvalho of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section at (808) 961-2272 or Aaron.Carvalho@hawaiicounty.go….

