MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaiʻi Island police are still searching for a 17-year-old Kailua-Kona boy who was reported missing.

Naython Perry was last seen in Captain Cook on August 7, 2017.

He is described as Caucasian, 6 ft. in height, 145 pounds with short brown hair, fair complexion, and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing dark colored sweatpants.

Police ask anyone with information on his whereabouts to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at 935-3311.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island wide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.

