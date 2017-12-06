High Surf Warning

Hawaii County Civil Defense audio message

The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a High Surf Warning for the north and east facing shores of Hawaii Island until 6 p.m. this evening.

Surf along the north facing shores of Hawaii Island are forecast to be in the 24-30 foot range due to a large north northwest swell which is peaking today.

Coastal areas can expect strong breaking waves, shore breaks and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming difficult and dangerous.

Beachgoers, swimmers and surfers should heed the advice given by ocean safety officials and be careful. Know your limits and when in doubt, don’t go out.

Boaters should expect recreational surfers and bodyboarders using harbor channels to access surfing areas.

Wind Advisory

A Wind Advisory is in effect for Hawaii Island summits until 6 p.m. this evening.

Winds are from the northwest at 30-50 mph with localized gusts near 65 mph.

The strong winds can make driving difficult especially for high profile vehicles. Motorists should use caution while driving. The winds can also forcefully swing doors open or shut so use caution when opening or closing vehicle doors.

Small Craft Advisory

A Small Craft Advisory has been issued for the Alenuihaha Channel, Hawaii Island windward, leeward and southeast waters until 6 p.m. this evening.

Winds are from the northeast at 10-20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots this morning lowering to 5-15 knots by this evening. Seas are 9-13 feet.

A small craft advisory means that winds speeds of 25 to 33 knots and/or seas 10 feet or greater are expected to produce conditions hazardous to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

