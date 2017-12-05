https://www.hawaii247.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/20171205-1130-hccd-weather-advisories.mp3

Hawaii County Civil Defense audio message

Wind Advisory

The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a Wind Advisory for Hawaii Island until 6 p.m. this evening.

Winds are from the northeast at 20-35 mph with localized gusts over 50 mph. Winds will be strongest over ridge tops and through mountain gaps as well as leeward slopes of the islands.

Hawaii Island summits are under a Wind Advisory. Winds are forecast to be in the 45-55 mph range with higher gusts.

The strong winds can send trees, branches and other objects into roadways, power lines and/or equipment. Winds this strong can damage roofs and cause flying debris if outdoor items are not properly tied down. These winds can make driving difficult especially for high profile vehicles. The winds can also forcefully swing doors open or shut so use caution when opening or closing vehicle doors.

Hawaii Electric Light Company (HELCO) reminds people that if you see a downed power line you should stay as far away as possible and report any damage or outages to their dispatch center at (808) 969-6666.

High Surf Warning

A High Surf Warning has been issued for north and east facing shores of Hawaii Island until 6 p.m. Wednesday (Dec 6).

Surf along the north facing shores are forecast to be 10-20 feet today rising to 20-25 feet tonight and 24-30 feet Wednesday. Along east facing shores surf is forecast to be in the 6-8 foot range.

Coastal areas can expect strong breaking waves, shore breaks and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming difficult and dangerous.

Beachgoers, swimmers and surfers should heed the advice given by ocean safety officials and be careful. Know your limits and when in doubt, don’t go out.

Boaters should expect recreational surfers and bodyboarders using harbor channels to access surfing areas.

Small Craft Advisory

A Small Craft Advisory is in effect for Hawaii Island windward, leeward and southeast waters until 6 p.m. Wednesday (Dec 6).

Northeast winds are 20-30 knots with higher gusts and seas will be 9-14 feet.

A small craft advisory means that winds speeds of 25 to 33 knots and/or seas 10 feet or greater are expected to produce conditions hazardous to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

Gale Warning

A Gale Warning is in effect for the Alenuihaha Channel until 6 p.m. this evening.

Winds will be from the northeast at 25-35 knots with gusts up to 40 knots. Seas will be 8-13 feet.

A gale warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or occurring. operating a vessel in gale conditions requires experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

