MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaiʻi Island police arrested and charged a 51-year-old Puna man who was wanted for a probation violation bench warrant.

At 11:30 a.m., Tuesday, (December 5), Derek Seichi Agcalon was arrested without incident at a Mt. View residence in Puna.

Agcalon is being held at the Hilo cellblock in lieu of $50,000 bail pending his initial court appearance scheduled for Wednesday afternoon, December 6), in Circuit Court.

