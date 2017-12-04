MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaiʻi Island Police are renewing their request for the public’s assistance in locating a 43-year-old Puna woman who was reported missing.

Colleen Pabre was last seen in the Keaʻau area in August 2017. She is described as Caucasian, 5-feet-9-inches, 150 pounds with blond hair and blue eyes.

She has been known to reside in the Puna district and may frequent the Hilo and Kona districts.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311 or Detective Kayne Keliʻi of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section at (808) 961-2378, or Kayne.Kelii@hawaiicounty.gov.

