Hawaiʻi Island police have initiated a Coroner’s Inquest in connection with the discovery of a body along the coastline of Hilo Bay.

At 1:39 p.m., Friday afternoon, (December 1), police and fire personnel responded to the 26-200 block of the Hawaiʻi Belt Road, (Highway 19), in Wainaku for a report of a body found along the shoreline, located approximately 35-feet down a cliff line. The body had to be airlifted out of the area by the fire department’s helicopter.

The partially decomposed body was that of an adult male who has not yet been identified. The decedent was taken to Hilo Medical Center where the official pronouncement of death was made at 3:35 p.m.

Detectives from the Criminal Investigation Section are continuing the investigation, and an autopsy has been ordered to determine the exact cause of death.

Anyone who may have information about this incident is asked to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311 or Detective Dean Uyeatke of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section at (808) 961-2379 or Dean.Uyetake@hawaiicounty.gov.

