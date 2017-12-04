MEDIA RELEASE

This is a Department of Water Supply (DWS) HOVE Deepwell update for Monday afternoon, December 4, 2017 at 2:00 p.m.

The emergency repair work continues for HOVE Deepwell in Ocean View, Kaʻū. At this time, the Contractor has completed extraction of both pump and motor from well and has confirmed that the motor is inoperable. A spare motor is being transported to the site. Pump has been sent to the manufacturers for refurbishing and is expected to be back on site by early January 2018, with installation to occur shortly thereafter. Anticipated completion of this emergency repair is in January 2018.

Due to this breakdown, the following remain in effect:

The drinking water spigots remain open for community access. While water spigots remain open for general community access, users are asked to limit their consumption to potable needs only. Your cooperation extends current water availability in the reservoir. The standpipe facility for water haulers is closed until repairs can be completed.

Again, the HOVE Deepwell in Ocean View, Kaʻū is down. The drinking water spigot station remains open for community access. The standpipe facility is now closed to water haulers. Emergency repair work continues. Updated information will be forthcoming as it becomes available.

The Department requests your cooperation and thanks you for your patience and understanding during this emergency. If you need additional information, please contact 961- 8790.

