MEDIA RELEASE

During the week of November 27, 2017, through December 3, 2017, Hawaiʻi Island police arrested 23 motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxicant. Eight of the drivers were involved in a traffic accident.

So far this year, there have been 1,070 DUI arrests compared with 1,014 during the same period last year, an increase of 5.5 percent. The numbers of arrests by district were:

DUI Arrests by District District Weekly Total Year to Date Hāmākua 0 9 North Hilo 1 5 South Hilo 3 224 Puna 2 258 Ka’ū 0 9 Kona 14 494 South Kohala 3 67 North Kohala 0 4 Island Total 23 1,070

There have been 1,243 major accidents so far this year compared with 1,316 during the same period last year, a decrease of 5.5 percent.

To date, there were 29 fatal crashes (one of which had multiple deaths), resulting in 31 fatalities, compared with 25 fatal crashes (five of which had multiple deaths), resulting in 30 fatalities for the same time last year. This represents an increase 16 percent for fatal crashes, and 3.3 percent for fatalities.

DUI roadblocks and patrols will continue islandwide

