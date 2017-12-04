MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaiʻi Island police are renewing their request for the public’s assistance in locating a 35-year-old Hilo woman who was reported missing on, (August 6).

Parker Godwin, also known as Amanda Burnell, was last seen in the Kalapana area in the Puna District wearing a blue tank-top, blue silk shorts with a lime-green band and slippers.

She is described as Caucasian, 5-feet-10-inches, 145 pounds, brown shoulder length hair, blue eyes and a “Led Zeppelin” tattoo on her lower back.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311 or Detective Grant Todd of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section at (808) 961-2381, or Grant.Todd@hawaiicounty.gov

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email



