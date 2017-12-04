By Hawaii 24/7 Staff

Fire/Rescue crews answered a 1:23 a.m. alarm Sunday (Dec 3) to Honokane Nui Valley in North Kohala for two stranded hikers.

Five hikers were in Honokane Nui Valley, one valley east of Pololu Valley, and although three hikers, a female and two males, were able to hike out to the Pololu Lookout two female hikers were stranded by rising waters.

The hikers who made it out called 9-1-1 for help. Firefighters arrived at the lookout and it was determined the two stranded hikers were safe and they were told to stay where they were until rescuers could reach them at daybreak.

At first light the fire department’s Chopper One was able to locate and airlift the stranded hikers to a landing zone set-up at Pololu Valley Lookout.

None of the hikers required medical attention and there were no injuries reported. Fire/rescue crews were back at their stations by 9 a.m.

