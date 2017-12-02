MEDIA RELEASE

Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard (HI-02) will host a live tax-focused “telephone town hall” on Tuesday December 5, 2017 at 4 p.m. HST. The conference call-style event will allow Hawaiʻi residents to ask questions and hear updates from the congresswoman, along with nonpartisan national and local experts, on federal tax reform, resources for Hawaiʻi residents ahead of tax season, ways Hawaiʻi families can protect themselves against scams, and more.

To participate, call 888-476-4187 at 4 p.m. HST on Tuesday December 5 to join the live conference call. Participants can also register here for a pre-call reminder.

Please note: To protect each individual’s privacy, constituents living in Hawaiʻi’s Second Congressional District with questions regarding a personal claim or casework should contact Rep. Tulsi Gabbard’s office directly at 808-541-1986 or by emailing TulsiOffice@mail.house.gov

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email



