Hawaiʻi Island Police are asking the public for help in identifying the person whose image was captured on surveillance cameras in connection with a theft from a Hilo store.

On Tuesday, (August 1), an adult male stole a cellular phone that was inadvertently left on a counter by a customer.

The male is described as being possibly local, with a medium build and complexion, dark color hair, having a mustache and beard, wearing a black and green baseball cap, olive green T-shirt, and black short pants.

Police ask anyone who knows the identity of the person in the photo to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311 or Officer Alric Dalere at (808) 961-2213.

