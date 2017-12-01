The Civil Defense monthly test of the statewide outdoor siren warning system, coordinated with the test of the live audio broadcast segment of the Emergency Alert System, is scheduled for Friday, December 1, 2017, at 11:45 a.m.

The warning sirens are used to alert the public to emergencies. During this test, all warning sirens will sound a one-minute Attention Alert Signal (Steady Tone) followed by a one-minute Attack Warning Signal (Wailing Tone). This will be the first month for the reinstatement of the Attack Warning Signal testing. There will be no exercise or drill on this day.

The Attention Alert Signal informs residents to turn on a radio or television for information and instruction for an impending emergency, or if in a coastal inundation area, evacuate to higher grounds. The Attack Warning Signal directs residents to seek immediate shelter and remain sheltered in place until an all-clear message is broadcasted over radio or television.

More info on the ‘Attack Warning’ siren here.

To report siren operations issues, contact the appropriate county civil defense/emergency management agency:

Hawaii – (808) 935-0031

Maui – (808) 270-7285

Honolulu – (808) 723-8960

Kauai – (808) 241-1800

Location of Civil Defense Sirens – Interactive Map

Oahu residents may sign up for the Adopt a Siren Program at sirens.honolulu.gov

When the siren signal is sounded in your area, tune to any local radio or television station for emergency information and instructions broadcast by civil defense agencies. Participating stations will carry a detailed explanation of what the sirens mean, as well as other related information, during the monthly test.

Tests of civil defense sirens and the Emergency Alert System are conducted simultaneously, normally on the first working day of the month, in cooperation with Hawaii’s broadcasting industry. Civil defense disaster preparedness information is located in the front section of telephone directories in all counties.

Big Island radio stations that carry EAS messages and Civil Defense messages

KPUA (Hilo) 620 AM

KKON (Kona) 790 AM

KHLO (Hilo) 850 AM

KHBC (Hilo) 1060 AM 92.7 FM

KMWB (Kona) 93.1 FM

KLUA (Kona) 93.9 FM

KWXX (Hilo) 94.7 FM

KPVS (Hilo) 95.9 FM

KNWB (Hilo) 97.1 FM

KKBG (Hilo) 97.9 FM

KAGB (Kona) 99.1 FM

KAPA (Hilo) 100.3 FM

KAOY (Kona) 101.5 FM

KBGX (Hilo and Kona) 105.3 FM

KLEO (Kona) 106.1 FM

KWYI (Waimea) 106.9 FM

KKOA (Hilo and Kona) 107.7 FM

FEMA launched America’s PrepareAthon! to increase disaster awareness and preparedness in the nation’s communities by providing preparedness guides and resources to help individuals and organizations practice what to do during a disaster. For more details on this national campaign, visit: ready.gov/prepare

For Hawaii information go to: ready.hawaii.gov

