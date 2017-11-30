MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaiʻi Island Police are asking the public for help in identifying the person whose image was captured by store security in connection with a theft from a Downtown Hilo store.

On Tuesday, (September 5), an adult male shoplifted an item from a Downtown Hilo Store. His image was captured by store security.

The male is described as being Caucasian, with fair complexion, brown wavy hair wearing a black and gray baseball cap, pink T-shirt.

Police ask anyone who knows the identity of this person in the photo to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311 or Officer Alric Dalere at (808) 961-2213.

