MEDIA RELEASE

PŌHAKULOA TRAINING AREA, Hawai‘i—Military units are scheduled to conduct various types of training here in December that may be heard or observed by the surrounding communities. This monthly schedule is produced to alert neighbors of upcoming training activities that are louder in nature and may be heard or noticed outside the military installation. This information is provided for general awareness and may not include all training activity; times and dates are subject to change.

There is currently no training scheduled for December 2017 which is louder in nature or which is likely to be heard outside of the installation.

The military appreciates the understanding and continued support of local Hawai‘i Island communities.

To report concerns related to noise or training, contact the PTA Public Affairs Officer, Eric Hamilton, either by calling (808) 969-1966, or emailing eric.m.hamilton6.civ@mail.mil. For monthly PTA training information, email eric.m.hamilton6.civ@mail.mil with the subject line: “Subscribe Training”.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email



