HONOLULU – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) will implement a three-month pilot program allowing Lyft and Uber to pick up passengers at two designated locations at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL) beginning Friday, December 1, 2017.

“The program provides an additional transportation option for airport passengers,” said Hawaii Department of Transportation Director Jade Butay. “We anticipate the service will cut the overall wait times for customers regardless of their preferred transportation choice, especially during peak hours, and the pilot program will help us determine if that is the case. We want this to be successful for all stakeholders, including our passengers and residents.”

There will be two designated pickup areas on airport property and both are located on the second level median curb. One pickup location is at the Interisland Terminal across from Lobby 2 and another is located at the Overseas Terminal across from Lobby 8 (click here to view a map). The pickup areas will be designated with a black curb with Uber/Lyft painted on the side.

Drivers are not allowed to solicit customers or wait on airport property without an assigned pre-scheduled customer. Drivers picking up passengers outside the designated areas will be subject to citation.

Uber and Lyft have been granted a temporary permit during the three-month pilot program. The companies will pay the HDOT Airports Division seven percent of the prearranged trip fares.

To view a map of the pickup locations click here.

