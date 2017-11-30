MEDIA RELEASE

This is a Civil Defense Road Closure message for Thursday, November 30 at 8:15 a.m. Hawaii County Public Works Department reports multiple road closures in Hilo due to flooding:

Kamehameha Avenue between Pauahi Street and Ponahawai Street

Pauahi Street between Aupuni Street and Kamehameha Avenue

East Kawailani Street between Ho’onani Street and Ahuna Street, and

Kukila Street in front on Ken’s Towing.

Due to the road closures and heavy rain, the following advisories are in effect:

Kamehameha Avenue traffic is now rerouted through Bay Front Highway.

Motorists should expect delays, plan ahead and drive with caution as driving conditions are poor.

Be aware that additional road closures may occur without notice.

This message will be updated and you will be informed of any conditions that may affect your safety.

Do not cross fast flowing or rising water in your vehicle or on foot. Turn around, don’t drown.

For links to the latest weather forecasts, reports, radar and satellite imagery visit our Weather Page at hawaii247.com/weather

