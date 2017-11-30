This is a Flash Flood Warning update for Thursday afternoon, November 30 at 12:55 p.m.

The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Warning for the windward and southeastern areas of Hawaii Island. This is for the districts of windward Kohala, Hamakua, Hilo, Puna and Ka’u.

Hawaii County Police Department reports multiple road closures due to flooding:

In Hilo, Kamehameha Avenue between Pauahi Street and Ponahawai Street. Traffic in Hilo is now rerouted through Bay Front Highway.

Pauahi Street between Aupuni Street and Kamehameha Avenue.

East Kawailani Street between Ho’onani Street and Ahuna Street.

Kukila Street near Railroad Avenue.

Hawaii County Parks and Recreation Department reports all parks, gyms, swimming pools, and community centers in Hamakua, Hilo and Puna are closed. A shelter has been opened at the Butler Building near the Hilo Afook Chinen Civic Auditorium for individuals who may need it.

Due to very dangerous flooding conditions, heavy rain, and road closures, the following advisories are issued:

All residents in flood prone areas are asked to take necessary precautions and remain on alert for flooding conditions. Consider cancelling or postponing activities where possible. Do not drive unless necessary.

If you must drive, be on the alert for debris, runoffs, and ponding of water.

You should expect delays, plan ahead and drive with caution as driving conditions are poor.

Do not cross fast flowing or rising water in your vehicle, or on foot.

Be aware that additional road closures may occur without notice.

For links to the latest weather forecasts, reports, radar and satellite imagery visit our Weather Page at hawaii247.com/weather

