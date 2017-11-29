MEDIA RELEASE

In response to complaints received from the public, officers from a Special Enforcement Unit, Kona Community Policing, Area II Vice and Kona Patrol, served a search warrant at a property in the 76-6200 block of Alii Drive.

The property owner, 44-year-old Matthew Cunningham of Kailua-Kona, was arrested and charged at the scene for an outstanding bench warrant. In addition, he was also arrested and charged with Promotion of a Dangerous Drug in the 3rd Degree, Promotion of a Detrimental Drug in the 3rd Degree and possessing Drug Paraphernalia. His total bail was set at $2,425.

Three males and two females were also arrested on the property.

Kurtis Boylan, a 26-year-old, who has no permanent address, was arrested and charged with Promotion of a Detrimental Drug in the 3rd Degree and Failure to Appear. His total bail was set at $400.

Thomas Jenkins, a 57-year-old, who has no permanent address, was arrested and charged with Promotion of a Dangerous Drug in the 3rd Degree and possessing Drug Paraphernalia. His total bail was set at $2,025.

Joseph Wolf, a 40-year-old, who has no permanent address, was arrested and charged with two counts of Contempt of Court and Violating Conditions of Release on Bail. His total bail was set at $16,000.

Cara Prouty, a 33-year-old female, who has no permanent address, was arrested and charged with two counts of Violating Conditions of Release on Bail and Probation Violation. Her total bail was set at $41,000.

Pauline Fuentes, a 40-year-old female of Kailua-Kona, was arrested and charged with Contempt of Court. Her bail was set at $500.

“The Police Department thanks the public for reporting suspected drug activity, and we continue to encourage members of the public to call,” Captain Chad Basque of Area II Field Operations said.

Police ask anyone with information on the case to contact the Department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311 or Major Robert Wagner at (808) 326-4646 ext.249.

