MEDIA RELEASE

On, (November 28), at approximately 4:00 p.m., Kona Police served a search warrant at an apartment located on Pawai Place in the Kona Industrial Area.

Upon executing the warrant, a Special Enforcement Unit recovered marijuana, meth, heroin, illegal pills, and drug paraphernalia.

Arrested, was Samuel Hernandez, 58-years-old of Kailua-Kona, for Three counts of Promoting a Dangerous Drug 3rd Degree, Promoting a Harmful Drug 4th Degree, Promoting a Detrimental Drug 2nd Degree, and Drug Paraphernalia.

Also arrested was 18-year-old Kryst Teinauri-Nakamura, who has no permanent address. She was arrested on two counts of Promoting a Dangerous Drug 3rd Degree, one count of Promoting a Detrimental Drug 3rd Degree, and Drug Paraphernalia.

Both Hernandez and Teinauri-Nakamura were charged on, (November 28), at 7:30 p.m.

Hernandez has bail set at $7,025. Teinauri-Nakamura’s bail is $2,275.

Police ask anyone with information on the case to contact the Department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311 or Major Robert Wagner at (808) 326-4646 ext.249.

