MEDIA RELEASE

During the week of November 20, 2017, through November 26, 2017, Hawaiʻi Island police arrested 20 motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxicant. Six of the drivers were involved in a traffic accident. Five of the drivers were under the age of 21.

So far this year, there have been 1,046 DUI arrests compared with 988 during the same period last year, an increase of 5.9 percent. The numbers of arrests by district were:

DUI Arrests by District District Weekly Total Year to Date Hāmākua 0 9 North Hilo 0 4 South Hilo 3 221 Puna 7 256 Ka’ū 0 9 Kona 9 479 South Kohala 1 64 North Kohala 0 4 Island Total 20 1,046

There have been 1,206 major accidents so far this year compared with 1,286 during the same period last year, a decrease of 6.2 percent.

To date, there were 28 fatal crashes (one of which had multiple deaths), resulting in 30 fatalities, compared with 24 fatal crashes (four of which had multiple deaths), resulting in 28 fatalities for the same time last year. This represents an increase 16.7 percent for fatal crashes, and 7.1 percent for fatalities.

DUI roadblocks and patrols will continue islandwide

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email



