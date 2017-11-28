 

   

Categorized | News

Police DUI stats for the week of November 20-26, 2017

Posted on November 28, 2017. Tags: ,

MEDIA RELEASE

During the week of November 20, 2017, through November 26, 2017, Hawaiʻi Island police arrested 20 motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxicant. Six of the drivers were involved in a traffic accident. Five of the drivers were under the age of 21.

So far this year, there have been 1,046 DUI arrests compared with 988 during the same period last year, an increase of 5.9 percent. The numbers of arrests by district were:

DUI Arrests by District
District   Weekly Total	 Year to Date
 
Hāmākua 	0	 9
North Hilo	0	 4
South Hilo	3	 221
Puna    	7	 256
Ka’ū    	0	 9
Kona    	9	 479
South Kohala	1	 64
North Kohala	0	 4
Island Total	20	 1,046

There have been 1,206 major accidents so far this year compared with 1,286 during the same period last year, a decrease of 6.2 percent.

To date, there were 28 fatal crashes (one of which had multiple deaths), resulting in 30 fatalities, compared with 24 fatal crashes (four of which had multiple deaths), resulting in 28 fatalities for the same time last year. This represents an increase 16.7 percent for fatal crashes, and 7.1 percent for fatalities.

DUI roadblocks and patrols will continue islandwide


Leave a Reply

 

 

Become a fan on facebook

Photos on flickr

 

 

Quantcast
%d bloggers like this: