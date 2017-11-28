Winter Weather Advisory



Snowfall on the summit of Mauna Kea. Time-lapse images via the Gemini Telescope and UK Infrared Telescope cameras.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Hawaii Island summits until 6 a.m. Wednesday (Nov 29).

Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches and thin ice on the roadways is forecast through Wednesday morning.

A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow and thin ice will cause travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities. Postpone travel to the area if possible. If you must travel to the summits, use extreme caution while driving.

For updated information on summit road conditions visit: mkwc.ifa.hawaii.edu/current/ro…

Flash Flood Watch

The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a Flash Flood Watch for Hawaii Island through Tuesday afternoon (Nov 28).

Deep moisture will continue to stream into Maui and Hawaii Island from the east, focusing persistent rainfall along windward slopes. These areas have recently received significant rainfall, and streams are running higher than normal.

Campers and hikers should avoid low lying flood prone areas. People should stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone to flooding. The rainfall and runoff will cause hazardous driving conditions due to ponding, reduced visibility and poor braking action. Excessive runoff may cause rockslides and mudslides in steep terrain.

Debris in streams and gulches may clog bridges and culverts resulting in flooding outside normal water channels causing damage.

Do not cross fast flowing or rising water in your vehicle or on foot. Turn around, don’t drown.

High Surf Advisory

A High Surf Advisory is in effect for north and east facing shores of Hawaii Island through this afternoon.

Surf along east facing shores is forecast to be in the 6-10 foot range.

Coastal areas can expect strong breaking waves, shore breaks and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming difficult and dangerous.

Beachgoers, swimmers and surfers should heed the advice given by ocean safety officials and be careful. Know your limits and when in doubt, don’t go out.

Boaters should expect recreational surfers and bodyboarders using harbor channels to access surfing areas.

Small Craft Advisory

A small craft advisory is in effect for Hawaii Island windward, leeward and southeast waters until 6 p.m. Wednesday (Nov 29).

Winds will be from the east at 15-25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas will be in the 7-12 foot range.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

For links to the latest weather forecasts, reports, radar and satellite imagery visit our Weather Page at hawaii247.com/weather

