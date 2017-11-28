MEDIA RELEASE

The County of Hawai’i is seeking applicants to fill vacancies in various Boards and Commissions, notably the Banyan Drive Hawai’i Redevelopment Agency, Environmental Management Commission, Game Management Advisory Commission and Transportation Commission.

Members of these Boards and Commissions serve for staggered terms of five years, on a voluntary basis.

The following vacancies need to be filled:

Banyan Drive Hawai’i Redevelopment Agency (one vacancy, regardless of District)

Environmental Management Commission (Districts 2, 3, 7, 8)

Game Management Advisory Commission (Districts 1, 2, 6, 9)

Transportation Commission (District 6, 7, 8, 9)

The County also wants to fill nine vacancies on the Cost of Government Commission, representing each of the nine Council Districts. Members serve consecutive 11-month terms.

For all Boards and Commission, travel expenses to and from meetings are reimbursed.

Applicants must be U.S. citizens, residents of the State of Hawai’i, and may not hold any other public office.

The Mayor’s Office will fill the vacancies on Boards and Commissions from a list of applicants. Application forms are available online at www.hawaiicounty.gov/office-of… .

For further information, please contact Rose Bautista, Executive Assistant to the Mayor, at 961-8211 or at rose.bautista@hawaiicounty.gov

