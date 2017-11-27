(Reader Opinions Disclaimer: This column allows members of the community to share their opinions and views, which do not necessarily reflect those of Hawaii 24/7, its staff, sponsors or anyone other than the writer. Hawaii 24/7 reserves the right to refuse any column deemed to be misinformation, of an unethical nature, a personal attack, or a blatant commercial pitch.)

By Aaron Stene | Special to Hawaii 24/7

Mayor Harry Kim’s administration has done a poor job interacting with the public over the first year he’s been in office. It hasn’t helped that he’s repeated the same mistakes that plagued his last term. These mistakes include imposing restrictions on how I interact with Department of Public Works employees.

I believe his administration really needs to reevaluate how public inquiries, and dissemination of information is handled. He promised to run Hawaii County in more transparent, and honest, manner. I have yet to see his administration fulfill latter campaign promise. Transparency in County government has actually taken two steps back from the previous administration it seems like.

The first step in addressing this issue is doing a better job acknowledging and responding to public feedback. This could done by leveraging social media, blogs, newspapers, etc, to get the word out to his constituents. For example, the mayor of Maui has an Ask The Mayor column in the Maui newspapers, which posts frequent questions posed by the public to his office.

Aaron Stene

Kailua-Kona

