UPDATED (2:25 p.m. on 11/27/2017)

More info by police: www.hawaii247.com/?p=126561

UPDATED (11:27 a.m. on 11/27/2017)

Fire/rescue spent a third day searching for a missing male Monday (Nov 27) in the Wailuku river near Rainbow Falls.

The search was suspended just after 10 a.m. due to heavy rain and flash flood conditions. The heavy weather prevented search divers, ground and air crews from continuing. The search will resume Tuesday morning should weather conditions improve for safety reasons.

By Hawaii 24/7 Staff

Fire/rescue crews responded to a 12:40 p.m. alarm Saturday (Nov 25) to the Wailuku River upstream from Rainbow Falls in Hilo for a missing male and female swept into the waters.

Witnesses reported seeing a male and female having difficulty swimming in the Wailuku River about 100 yards upstream from Rainbow Falls. The witnesses said they saw the two go under the water and did not surface.

Rescue crews on the ground and in Chopper One searched the area and found a female victim unconcious in the water below Rainbow Falls. She was airlifted via Chopper One using a Billy Pugh net from the water to an ambulance. Medics performed CPR on the female while transporting her to Hilo Medical Center. The condition of the victim was no reported by fire dispatch.

The search for the missing male swimmer continued in the pond where the two swimmers were last seen along with areas downstream until nightfall. The search was scheduled to continue on Sunday during daylight hours.

