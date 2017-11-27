Flash Flood Watch

The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a Flash Flood Watch for Hawaii Island from Monday evening (Nov 27) through Tuesday afternoon.

Deep moisture will interact with an upper level disturbance to bring periods of rain, heavy at times, and a chance of thunderstorms. The most persistent rain and highest chance for flash flooding will be over windward and interior sections of Maui and the Big Island.

Campers and hikers should avoid low lying flood prone areas. People should stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone to flooding. The rainfall and runoff will cause hazardous driving conditions due to ponding, reduced visibility and poor braking action. Excessive runoff may cause rockslides and mudslides in steep terrain.

Debris in streams and gulches may clog bridges and culverts resulting in flooding outside normal water channels causing damage.

Do not cross fast flowing or rising water in your vehicle or on foot. Turn around, don’t drown.

Gale Warning

A Gale Warning now in effect until 6 p.m. Monday (Nov 27) for the Alenuihaha Channel. Winds and seas will be from the east with winds 25 to 35 knots with gusts up to 45 knots. Seas are forecast to be 9 to 12 feet. Beyond this evening expect northeast winds 20 to 30 knots with gusts up to 40 knots and seas 6 to 11 feet.

High Surf Advisory

A High Surf Advisory is in effect for north and east facing shores of Hawaii Island until 6 p.m. Tuesday (Nov 28).

Surf along east facing shores is forecast to be in the 8-12 foot range through today decreasing to 6-10 fee on Tuesday. Along north facing shores surf is expected to be in the 10-15 foot range dropping below 15 feet later today.

Coastal areas can expect strong breaking waves, shore breaks and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming difficult and dangerous.

Beachgoers, swimmers and surfers should heed the advice given by ocean safety officials and be careful. Know your limits and when in doubt, don’t go out.

Boaters should expect recreational surfers and bodyboarders using harbor channels to access surfing areas.

Small Craft Advisory

A small craft advisory is in effect for Hawaii Island windward, leeward and southeast waters until 6 p.m. Tuesday (Nov 28).

Winds will be from the east at 20-30 knots with gusts up to 35 knots. Seas will be in the 9-14 foot range.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

Winter Storm Watch

A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for Hawaii Island summits through Tuesday afternoon (Nov 28).

Heavy snow is possible with accumulations of up to six inches.The snow may mix with rain at times especially during the day Tuesday.

A Winter Storm Watch means there is potential for significant snow, sleet or ice accumulations that may impact the summits. Anyone planning travel to the summits, including hikers and campers, should monitor the latest forecasts and consider postponing their trip until improved weather returns.

For updated information on summit road conditions visit: mkwc.ifa.hawaii.edu/current/ro…

For links to the latest weather forecasts, reports, radar and satellite imagery visit our Weather Page at hawaii247.com/weather

