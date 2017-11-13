MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaiʻi Island police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a male involved in a forgery investigation that occurred on, (October 27), at a commercial business in Pāhoa.

If anyone has any information that can identify the person in the photograph, please call officer Kimo Veincent at (808) 965-2716, or the Police Department’s non-emergency number (808) 935-3311.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the islandwide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.00. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers does not record calls or subscribe to any Caller ID service. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.

The Crime Stoppers TV Program is available on-demand from Nā Leo TV.

