MEDIA RELEASE

During the week of November 6, 2017, through November 12, 2017, Hawaiʻi Island police arrested 22 motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxicant. Two of the drivers were involved in a traffic accident. One of the drivers was under the age of 21.

So far this year, there have been 1,001 DUI arrests compared with 950 during the same period last year, an increase of 5.4 percent. The numbers of arrests by district were:

DUI Arrests by District District Weekly Total. Year to Date Hāmākua 0 9 North Hilo 0 3 South Hilo 8 213 Puna 3 242 Ka‘ū 0 9 Kona 10 460 South Kohala 1 61 North Kohala 0 4 Island Total 22 1,001

There have been 1,165 major accidents so far this year compared with 1,232 during the same period last year, a decrease of 5.4 percent.

To date, there were 27 fatal crashes (one of which had multiple deaths), resulting in 29 fatalities, compared with 24 fatal crashes (four of which had multiple deaths), resulting in 28 fatalities for the same time last year. This represents an increase 12.5 percent for fatal crashes.

DUI roadblocks and patrols will continue islandwide

