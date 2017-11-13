MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaiʻi Island police are searching for a 13-year-old Nāʻālehu girl who was reported missing.

Melelani Leaverton was last seen in Nāʻālehu on, (November 11).

She is described as 5-feet 7 inches, 160 pounds with shoulder-length brown hair, medium-brown complexion, medium build and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue tank top and blue shorts.

Police ask anyone with information on her whereabouts to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the islandwide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.00. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers does not record calls or subscribe to any Caller ID service. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.

The Crime Stoppers TV Program is available on-demand from Nā Leo TV.

