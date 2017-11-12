MEDIA RELEASE

HONOLULU – Hawaiian Airlines has added three extra roundtrip flights from Honolulu to Kona, Lihue and Kahului on the afternoon and night of Sunday, Nov. 12, in anticipation of high passenger traffic resulting from Island Air’s shutdown.

The new flights are:

Flight No. Departing Time Arriving Time HA1108 Honolulu 16:15 Kona 17:03 HA1107 Kona 17:33 Honolulu 18:20 HA1103 Honolulu 18:55 Lihue 19:36 HA1104 Lihue 20:10 Honolulu 20:44 HA1106 Honolulu 21:19 Kahului 21:58 HA1105 Kahului 22:26 Honolulu 23:02

The flights are available to the general public for purchase at www.hawaiianairlines.com

