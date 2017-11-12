MEDIA RELEASE

PLEASE NOTE:

Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice.

All projects are weather permitting.

— VOLCANO ROAD/MAMALAHOA HIGHWAY (ROUTE 11) —

1) SOUTH KONA

Alternating lane closures on Mamalahoa Highway (Route 11) between Mile Marker 80 and Mile Marker 85 in the vicinity of Manuka State Park in both directions Monday, Nov. 13, through Friday, Nov. 17, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. for pavement resurfacing.

— MAMALAHOA (HWY 190) —

1) PUUANAHULU

Alternating lane closures on Mamalahoa Highway (Route 190) in both directions between Mile Marker 20 and Mile Marker 22 in the vicinity of Puuwaawaa Ranch Road, on Monday, Nov. 13, through Friday, Nov. 17, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for pavement marking.

— HAWAII BELT ROAD (ROUTE 19) —

1) HAKALAU

Alternating lane closures on Hawaii Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions at Mile Marker 16 on Monday, Nov. 13, through Friday, Nov. 17, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for bridge rehabilitation work on Umauma Bridge.

— KEAAU-PAHOA ROAD —

1) KEAAU

Single lane closure on Keaau-Pahoa Road (Route 130) in the northbound direction between Mile Marker 2 and Mile Marker 4, on Monday, Nov. 13, through Friday, Nov. 17, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for roadway restriping.

