‘Coffee With A Cop’ event in Waikoloa Village Friday (Nov 17)

MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaiʻi Island Police invite you to attend a “Coffee With A Cop” event, to be held (November 17), from 8 a.m., to 10 a.m., at Island Lava Java in the Waikoloa Village Shopping Center, located at 68-1845 Waikoloa Road.

Get to know the officers in your neighborhood. Come talk story, ask questions, voice concerns and share a cup of coffee with one of your neighborhood officers.

For questions or to get more information, contact South Kohala Community Police at (808) 887-3080.


