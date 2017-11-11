MEDIA RELEASE

The County Highway Maintenance Division will begin resurfacing work on the Waiānuenue Ave. roadway from the Kamehameha Ave. intersection to the Ka‘iulani St. Intersection on Monday, November 13, 2017, and is estimated to be completed on Wednesday, November 22, 2017. Working hours are from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, weather conditions permitting.

Motorists are advised to expect delays and to drive with caution as heavy vehicles and machinery will be in the work zone. One lane closures, alternate lane closures, lane shifts will be in effect and at a minimum, one lane of travel (for two way traffic) will be provided at all times through the construction area. The lane closures are necessary to complete the roadway resurfacing work in a timely manner and for the safety of the workers and the traveling public. Special off-duty police officers will be posted in the area to facilitate traffic movement.

The County of Hawai‘i Department of Public Works apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause and thanks the community for their patience and understanding.

If there are any questions or concerns, please contact Barett Otani, Information and Education Specialist at 961-8787.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email



