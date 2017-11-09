 

   

Police seek Puna man on warrants and for questioning

November 9, 2017

MEDIA RELEASE

David Benjamin Cordeiro

Hawaiʻi Island police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a 35-year-old Puna man wanted for outstanding warrants and questioning in connection with ongoing investigations.

David Benjamin Cordeiro is described as being 5-feet-10-inches, 158 pounds with short brown hair, brown eyes with a noticeable tattoo along the left-side of his neck.

Anyone who may have information of his whereabouts is asked to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311 or Detective Jesse Kerr of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section at (808) 961-2377 or Jesse.Kerr@hawaiicounty.gov.


